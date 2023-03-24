Day 7 of strike: Dairy farmers pour 100 litres milk on road

MADURAI: On the seventh day of the dairy farmers' indefinite strike, members of the Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association (TNMPWA) staged a demonstration by pouring nearly 100 litres of milk on the road near Thirumangalam in Madurai on Thursday.
Members of the TNMPWA commenced an indefinite strike on March 17 across Tamil Nadu, demanding an increase in the milk procurement price. On Thursday, more than 50 members of the TNMPWA from Mathippanur Nagaiyapuram and other villages from the surroundings, staged the protest by pouring around 100 litres of milk on the Thirumangalam - Athipatti Road. Stating that Madurai Aavin (Madurai District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd) has been facing a procurement shortage since private companies offer a higher price, they demanded the price to be increased to `42 per litre of cow milk.
Adding that their current financial situation forces them to sell their cattle to meet basic needs, the farmers requested the government to make a decision in favour of the farmers without delay. TNMPWA District President Periyakaruppan, Secretary Ukkrapandian and others participated.
Stating that they have been getting 1.23 lakh litres of milk every day, General Manager of Madurai Aavin TRD Shanthi said that ever since the announcement of the strike on March 16, they have been facing a shortage of at least 9,000-10,000 litres of milk on a daily basis," she added.
