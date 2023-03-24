Home States Tamil Nadu

Despite fear of explosions, victims kept toiling in Kuruvimalai to make ends meet

Three women from Kurivimalai and a couple from Valathottam were among those who died in the blast on Wednesday, said the villagers.  

Published: 24th March 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Despite the fear of explosions, workers continue to toil at firecracker manufacturing units for the sake of their families. The firecracker unit near Kuruvimalai was the source of employment for the villagers after agricultural work decreased. The workers were paid around `350 per day and worked between 9.30 am and 5.30 pm.

Three women from Kurivimalai and a couple from Valathottam were among those who died in the blast on Wednesday, said the villagers. The explosion was so strong that villagers feared they were experiencing an earthquake.

D Gangadharan (55) and G Vijaya (38) had two daughters, students of Class 7 and 9 respectively. Vijaya started working in the unit about four months ago when Gangadharan fell sick. “He was an alcoholic and was working for daily wages in the construction and agriculture sectors.

Vijaya wanted to support the education of their daughters especially since the elder daughter had to go to a school which is more than 5 km away and the family was forced to spend at least `50 per day on her travel alone,” said a relative.

She had convinced Gangadharan to accompany her to work. “They were very poor and were struggling to meet their daily expenses. That is why she convinced him to come to work with her. While the relatives can support them to an extent, the government should provide them with some monthly allowance to support their education and also provide them with government jobs when they complete their education,” the relative added. The relatives also refused to take the bodies till 11 am on Thursday requesting the government to fulfil their demands.

A 15-year-old boy from Kancheepuram, who was working in the unit with a dream to own a mobile phone was among the victims. His employment is a violation of The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.

