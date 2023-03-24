Elephant electrocution: Madras HC summons Tangedco chief

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After four elephants were electrocuted in Dharmapuri district within a fortnight, the Madras High Court on Thursday summoned the Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) chairman and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) on April 19 to explain why low-lying power lines had not been removed despite court orders.

Last month, a High Court bench, comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy, directed the forest department and Tangedco to form joint teams to regularly patrol and inspect all vulnerable areas, including Dharmapuri, every fortnight and ensure farmers aren’t installing dangerous fences or tapping power illegally.

As per guidelines issued by the National Board of Wildlife in 2016, all the power lines below 33 kV passing through forest and animal corridors must be insulated and go underground, following a specified trench width and depth. Guard spikes should also be provided on electric poles at 4ft and 7ft to ward-off animals. The guidelines mandate a joint inspection of every transmission/distribution line by officials of the electricity and forest departments twice a year.

As per information TNIE sourced from Tangedco, both high tension (HT) lines (33 kV, 22 kV and 11 kV) and low tension (LT) lines (3 phase and 1 phase) measure roughly 1,173 km. These lines pass through forest areas and elephant corridors in 14 electricity distribution circles, including Nilgiris, Coimbatore South, Coimbatore North, Udulmalpet, Gobi, Mettur, Theni, Dingidul, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupathur, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.

Tangedco has submitted a 500-page compliance report to the court on activities carried out in these districts. TNIE gained access to some of its key details. For instance, in Dharmapuri, there are 23km of 33 kV and 11 kV HT lines in forest and vulnerable areas. None of the HT lines are insulated or taken underground. PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy told TNIE a joint meeting will be convened soon to discuss the issue.

A senior official said, “Joint inspections with Tangedco are ongoing, but detecting illegal tapping power during nights is difficult. Whenever we ask Tangedco to take power lines underground, they say it is costly and they are unable to mobilise funds. For a long time, we have been asking for the main power line to Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai to be insulated or buried underground, but to no avail.” Tangedco Chairman Rajesh Lakhani could not be reached for comment.

