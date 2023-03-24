EPS & Co walk out after Appavu allows Panneerselvam to speak

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state Assembly on Thursday witnessed heated exchanges between the MLAs supporting AIADMK Interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and deposed leader O Panneerselvam. There were noisy scenes for about 10 minutes, and in the end, EPS led his party colleagues in a walkout.

It all began during the discussion on the bill to ban online gambling. When OPS said, “I welcome the bill on behalf of the AIADMK”, Palaniswami objected to it saying, the speaker used to allow only one member on behalf of a legislature party, and already, N Thalavai Sundaram had spoken on the Bill on behalf of AIADMK.

“As such, how come the speaker allowed another member to speak on behalf of AIADMK?,” he asked. Meanwhile, the MLAs supporting EPS started saying OPS has been expelled from the party and that he cannot speak on behalf of AIADMK. Retorting, PH Manoj Pandian, a supporter of OPS shouted that OPS is still the deputy leader of the opposition, and he has the right to speak as an AIADMK member.

Responding, Speaker M Appavu said he allowed OPS to speak as he was a former chief minister and that he did not want to interfere in the internal issues of the AIADMK. Some of the senior members including KP Munusamy of the AIADMK came near the well and objected to the speaker allowing OPS.

In July last, the EPS-led AIADMK expelled OPS and three MLAs supporting him and urged the speaker to recognise RB Udhayakumar as the deputy leader of the opposition in lieu of OPS. But the speaker did not accept that demand saying deputy leader of the opposition is not a post accepted by the Constitution and hence there is no need to accept the demand of EPS-led AIADMK.

‘Per-capita consumption of liquor low’

Chennai: Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Thursday clarified in the assembly the increase in income from Tasmac was solely due to the rise in sales during the post-lockdown period. The per capita consumption of liquor in the state continues to remain low as per the available data, he said.

The clarification came in response to a question raised by AIADMK deputy whip S Ravi, who asked about the reason behind Tasmac’s revenue increasing from `36,000 crore to `45,000 crore, and whether it was due to an increase in sales or an increase in the number of drunkards. Thiaga Rajan informed the house that the declined during the Covid-19 lockdown and it picked up after the lockdown was lifted.

