Fishermen recovers mechanised boat from Sri Lanka

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: After a long battle, fisherman Christober Singam from Thangachimadam recovered his mechanised boat from Sri Lanka with the support of both the state and central governments.

In a press statement, District Collector Johny Tom Varghese said that on November 5, 2022, fisherman Christober Singam was arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy besides seizing his mechanised boat with the number IND TN10MM445.

After inquiry, he was released by the Sri Lanka court on December 13, 2022. However, his mechanised boat was still under the custody of the Lankan Navy. Following this, Christober Singam approached the Lankan government through the state and central governments.

Finally, the Sri Lankan government passed an order for releasing the mechanised boat," he said. He further stated that as per the Tamil Nadu government's guidelines, a 21-member fishermen's team went to Sri Lanka and recovered the boat on Thursday. It is the first time a mechanised boat that was captured by Sri Lanka has been released.

