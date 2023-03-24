Implement Echambadi lift irrigation project: Farmers

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Harur, Morappur and Karimangalam have reiterated their demand to the district administration to implement the Echambadi lift irrigation project. In 2019, the government had proposed the project to pump water from Thenpennai which was stored in the Echambadi dam and divert it to 66 lakes. The project has not taken off yet.

R Prasanth, a farmer said, “The dam irrigates over 6000 acres of cultivable land. This is only under suitable conditions where we have surplus rainfall. Last year the district received over 1025 mm of rainfall and now water bodies have water. Farmers cannot rely on one good year of rainfall alone. We need a scheme to ensure that every year we have water for cultivation and so the demand to divert surplus water flowing in Thenpennai to lakes in Karimanagalam, Morappur and Harur rose."

The Thenpennai flows so close to the district, but we are unable to harness the water because of the elevated topography and lift irrigation is the only hope for water to be diverted to lakes, he added.

S Jayapaul of Nilathadi Neer Mempatu Vivasayigal Sangam said, “The Echambadi irrigation project was proposed in 2019 at a cost of Rs 410 crore.

Funds were provided for the survey and farmers in the area had actively cooperated with the PWD (WRO) at that time. But then the elections came and the regime changed, since then the works have been put on hold. We have appealed with the PWD and even the CM cell requesting an update on the project. But so far, we have not had any reply. This project will improve food production and livelihood of thousands of farmers in the area.”

PWD officials said they do not have information regarding the status of the proposal.

