Join hands to protect social harmony, urges CM Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday appealed to all political parties to come together to protect social harmony to avoid tragic incidents like the murder of  Jagan (28) of Kittampatti.

Published: 24th March 2023 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday appealed to all political parties to come together to protect social harmony to avoid tragic incidents like the murder of  Jagan (28) of Kittampatti. He was murdered for marrying Saranya, a second-year college student from her parents in the Krishnagiri district.

Responding to an issue raised by Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, during the zero hour, Stalin said the police have arrested Sankar, an AIADMK functionary from Avathanapatti in connection with the murder. He said Sankar has been lodged in Salem prison and further investigations are on. 

When he said Sankar was an AIADMK functionary, AIADMK MLAs denied that stoutly and demanded expunging that remark. The speaker said he would do the needful after verifying the fact.

