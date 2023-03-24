Madras HC seeks response from police to grant permission for public meeting over Vengaivayal issue

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sought a response from the Pudukkottai police department in a petition seeking to grant permission for conducting a public meeting on the Vengaivayal issue.



The litigant, the district youth wing secretary of Ambedkar Makkal Iyakkam, A Nagarajan said that they have been conducting public meetings on important issues affecting the public. They submitted a representation to Keeranur police station in the Pudukkottai district to conduct a meeting on the Vengaivayal issue on March 19, urging the state government to take appropriate action in the meeting.

However, the police department refused to grant permission stating the possibility of law and order violations. Mere apprehension of law and order issues cannot be the sole reason for denying permission, the petitioner said.



Hearing the case on Thursday, Justice G Ilangovan sought a response from the authorities concerned and adjourned the case.

