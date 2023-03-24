Home States Tamil Nadu

MGMGH screens around 500 people for glaucoma every month, says dean

Observing World Glaucoma Week, the dean launched a week-long programme to raise awareness on the importance of glaucoma testing and said,

Published: 24th March 2023 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Observing World Glaucoma Week, the dean of MGMGH launched a week-long programme to raise awareness on the importance of glaucoma testing.

Observing World Glaucoma Week, the dean of MGMGH launched a week-long programme to raise awareness on the importance of glaucoma testing.

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Around 15 glaucoma surgeries are performed on critical patients every month at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) here, while around 500 get screened for the disease free of cost, said Dean D Nehru. Observing World Glaucoma Week, the dean launched a week-long programme to raise awareness on the importance of glaucoma testing and said,

"Glaucoma, which is also called as the silent killer of eyesight, is caused by various factors, including genetics, age and underlying conditions like thyroid disorder. Common symptoms include headache and tunnel vision. If not detected early, the disease could as well lead to loss of eyesight."

"We are equipped with an advanced glaucoma testing machine worth `1.45 crore, which should be beneficial for residents across districts. Even the government hospital in Madurai is not equipped with such a machine.

After Chennai, the only cities with such a testing machine are Tiruchy and Thanjavur. While private hospitals charge exorbitant rates, we screen free of cost. Around 360 patients are screened using the machine every month; all patients above the age of 40 admitted in the hospital are also tested for glaucoma,'' the dean added. P Parthiban, the HOD of Ophthalmology, said, "Surgeries for glaucoma usually cost Rs 40,000. More awareness on the need for early diagnosis needs to be raised among rural folk."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital World Glaucoma Week glaucoma
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp