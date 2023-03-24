MGMGH screens around 500 people for glaucoma every month, says dean

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Around 15 glaucoma surgeries are performed on critical patients every month at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) here, while around 500 get screened for the disease free of cost, said Dean D Nehru. Observing World Glaucoma Week, the dean launched a week-long programme to raise awareness on the importance of glaucoma testing and said,

"Glaucoma, which is also called as the silent killer of eyesight, is caused by various factors, including genetics, age and underlying conditions like thyroid disorder. Common symptoms include headache and tunnel vision. If not detected early, the disease could as well lead to loss of eyesight."

"We are equipped with an advanced glaucoma testing machine worth `1.45 crore, which should be beneficial for residents across districts. Even the government hospital in Madurai is not equipped with such a machine.

After Chennai, the only cities with such a testing machine are Tiruchy and Thanjavur. While private hospitals charge exorbitant rates, we screen free of cost. Around 360 patients are screened using the machine every month; all patients above the age of 40 admitted in the hospital are also tested for glaucoma,'' the dean added. P Parthiban, the HOD of Ophthalmology, said, "Surgeries for glaucoma usually cost Rs 40,000. More awareness on the need for early diagnosis needs to be raised among rural folk."

