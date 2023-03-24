Home States Tamil Nadu

No permanent friend, foe in politics, says Annamalai

BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday held detailed discussions with Union Home Minister and the election strategist of BJP, Amit Shah, in New Delhi. 

Published: 24th March 2023 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

K Annamalai

K Annamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday held detailed discussions with Union Home Minister and the election strategist of BJP, Amit Shah, in New Delhi. The meeting assumes significance as it took place after he spoke against the BJP’s continuance of alliance with AIADMK.  

Answering a query about his wish on BJP contesting alone in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai, while leaving for New Delhi from Chennai airport, said, “I will talk about that when the appropriate time comes. “

When asked about the charges levelled against him by the leaders of the allies, Annamalai said, “It is indeed good. It shows that they don’t cherish the growth of BJP in Tamil Nadu. No political party will like the growth of another party.

As far as politics is concerned, there is no permanent foes and friends. When we understand this, the BJP will grow here.” Meanwhile, Governor RN Ravi also called on Amit Shah separately and held discussions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Annamalai Amit Shah BJP AIADMK
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp