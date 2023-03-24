No permanent friend, foe in politics, says Annamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday held detailed discussions with Union Home Minister and the election strategist of BJP, Amit Shah, in New Delhi. The meeting assumes significance as it took place after he spoke against the BJP’s continuance of alliance with AIADMK.

Answering a query about his wish on BJP contesting alone in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai, while leaving for New Delhi from Chennai airport, said, “I will talk about that when the appropriate time comes. “

When asked about the charges levelled against him by the leaders of the allies, Annamalai said, “It is indeed good. It shows that they don’t cherish the growth of BJP in Tamil Nadu. No political party will like the growth of another party.

As far as politics is concerned, there is no permanent foes and friends. When we understand this, the BJP will grow here.” Meanwhile, Governor RN Ravi also called on Amit Shah separately and held discussions.

