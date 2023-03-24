Parents fear sending kids to school after assault on teachers 

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The parents of students going to Keezhanambipuram Hindu primary school expressed fear to send their wards to school again, following an assault upon teachers by the family of a boy student on Wednesday.



The students and the parents, boycotting classes on Thursday, petitioned Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan, urging detention of the accused under the Goondas Act.



In a petition to SP L Balaji Saravanan, the parents claimed that the family of Pradeesh, trespassed into the school premises unlawfully and assaulted the teachers. Though the Ettayapuram police registered a case against four -- Muniyasamy, Mariselvi, Sivalingam and Selvi -- only three were arrested, leaving Mariselvi scot-free.

"The brutal assault upon teachers questioned the safety of the school environment for both teachers and the students. So the police should arrest Mariselvi as well," said a parent demanding the accused Muniyasamy and Sivalingam under the Goondas Act.



Expressing fear of sending the students to the school, the parents hailing from Keezhanambipuram said that one of the accused, Muniyasamy has many pending cases and that his supporters might attack the school again. Ettayapuram police arrested the accused Mariselvi, the wife of Muniasamy, in connection with the case.

