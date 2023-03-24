PTR: AIADMK has no history of reducing state’s deficits

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Replying to the charges levelled by AIADMK member Natham R Viswanathan, Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said for the first time, the state government managed to decrease the revenue deficit and fiscal deficit in the last two years.

Viswanathan charged the state government does not deserve praise for the decrease in revenue deficit as it is because all the business activities have become normal after the lockdown. Countering his claims, Finance Minister Thiaga Rajan said Rs 1,760 crore was the revenue surplus during 2012-13. But, the state witnessed a revenue deficit of Rs 1800 crore in 2013-2014 when it was supposed to be zero.

The revenue deficit slowly increased year on year and it touched Rs 62,000 crores during the Covid. “In the last two years, we managed to reduce the revenue deficit due to our effective fiscal management. But, why didn’t the AIADMK government maintain the zero revenue deficit before Covid,” he asked. He further said the AIADMK government has no history of reducing revenue and fiscal deficits.

