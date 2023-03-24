Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry government will ban online gaming soon, says IT minister

Information Technology and Law minister K Lakshminarayanan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government will soon bring in a legislation banning online gaming in the union territory, Information Technology and Law minister K Lakshminarayanan announced in the assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a calling attention motion by leader of opposition R Siva, the minister said a draft of ‘Puducherry Prohibition of Online Gaming and Regulation of Online Games Bill 2023’ has been prepared by the law department. It will be placed for approval of the cabinet and later be sent for a heads-up from the Union Home Ministry which is required as Puducherry is a UT, he added.

“Once approved, it will be placed in the current assembly session or in a special session. Otherwise, the ban will be made through an ordinance. Thus there is no need for a resolution as sought by members,” said the minister.

Earlier, the opposition leader proposed the method followed by the Tamil Nadu government by forming a committee under the chairmanship of retired Justice Chandru to ban the online rummy game and based on their report, a legislation was passed. This way, the bill won’t fall apart if it gets challenged in court, he said. DMK member R Senthil Kumar supported this.

“It is necessary to present online gaming as a ‘game of chance’ since a ‘game of skill’ cannot be banned. Random number generation cannot be verified in online games and it can be manipulated. Besides, the geo-blocking aspect should be included in the bill,” he said. He also cited instances of rural youth who lost upto Rs 7 lakhs in online rummy.

