Six escape from Cuddalore juvenile facility, two caught by police  

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Six boys escaped from a juvenile facility in Cuddalore on Wednesday night, out of whom two were caught by the police patrolling in the area and a search is on to find the other four. It is alleged that the boys made off with the key from the night watchman.



The juvenile located in Chavady is under the aegis of the Social Welfare Department. It serves as a detention centre for minor offenders arrested on different charges. Upon receiving the escape news, the Cuddalore New Town Police Station launched an investigation under the leadership of deputy superintendent of police, Karigal Pari Shankar.



The officers were able to track down the two escapees and are still on the hunt for the others who are connected to cases filed at Thittakudi, Thirupathiripuliyur, Paringipettai, Tiruvannamalai town police stations.



Box:

Five escape from a private home in Cuddalore



In another incident, five individuals identified as Sethuraman (34) of Thiruvallur, Aslam (44) of Krishnagiri, Sonakapur (28) of Kolkata, Bismillah (35) of Kerala, and Manoj (25) of Tirunelveli, escaped from a private home in Vannarapalayam of Cuddalore. They were rescued from Anbu Jothi Aashram in Kundalapuliyur, near Villupuram, and relocated to the new home. It is alleged that they used bedsheets as ropes to climb down from the window. A case has been filed with the Cuddalore New Town Police Station, and a search is underway for the missing individuals.

