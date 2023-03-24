Home States Tamil Nadu

Supervisor of destitute home in Tiruppur assaults boy, arrested

She enrolled her two sons, aged 10 and 8, in the home in January 2023. Later, she was transferred to the Pongalur branch of the institution.

Published: 24th March 2023 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Assault; fight

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A supervisor of a destitute home for children in Udumalaipet was arrested for assaulting a minor boy on Wednesday. According to police, Abhirami (30), a native of Thanjavur, has been working in a destitute home at Universal Peace Foundation. She enrolled her two sons, aged 10 and 8, in the home in January 2023. Later, she was transferred to the Pongalur branch of the institution.

On March 7, when she tried to contact her sons over the phone, the supervisor, Vincent Joseph (60), denied permission to her. He continuously denied permission for several days. Suspicious, she went to the destitute home on March 14 and found her 8-year-old son with leg injuries.

The boy told her that Vincent beat him up following a minor quarrel with a classmate. Immediately, she took the boy to Thanjavur for treatment. Later, with the help of Childline officials, she complained to Udumalaipet Police on March 20. A case was registered and Vincent was arrested under IPC 323 and the Juvenile Justice Act of 1977.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
destitute home for children Universal Peace Foundation Assault Minor boy
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp