Supervisor of destitute home in Tiruppur assaults boy, arrested

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A supervisor of a destitute home for children in Udumalaipet was arrested for assaulting a minor boy on Wednesday. According to police, Abhirami (30), a native of Thanjavur, has been working in a destitute home at Universal Peace Foundation. She enrolled her two sons, aged 10 and 8, in the home in January 2023. Later, she was transferred to the Pongalur branch of the institution.

On March 7, when she tried to contact her sons over the phone, the supervisor, Vincent Joseph (60), denied permission to her. He continuously denied permission for several days. Suspicious, she went to the destitute home on March 14 and found her 8-year-old son with leg injuries.

The boy told her that Vincent beat him up following a minor quarrel with a classmate. Immediately, she took the boy to Thanjavur for treatment. Later, with the help of Childline officials, she complained to Udumalaipet Police on March 20. A case was registered and Vincent was arrested under IPC 323 and the Juvenile Justice Act of 1977.

