Tamil Nadu govt docs want implementation of GO ensuring speciality pay

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 300 government doctors staged a one-day hunger strike near Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, demanding the implementation of GO 293, which ensures speciality allowance for doctors in various categories and was issued in 2021.

While the protest was on, the Director of Medical Education conducted a virtual meeting with deans of all medical colleges and instructed them to get willingness letters from the doctors who want speciality allowance.

After the oral instructions of the Directorate of Medical Education, the deans sent circulars to the departments asking the willing doctors to give in writing their acceptance for speciality allowance as per GO 923. The protest, organised by the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA), was backed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Tamil Nadu and around 350 state and district office bearers of TNGDA took part in the protest.

Dr K Senthil, president of TNGDA said after the protest, “All we want is the implementation of GO 293. Since the DME now orally instructed all the deans to get a willingness letter from doctors wishing to opt for speciality allowance, we will wait and see how this will go and then will decide on the next course of action.” The doctors’ other demands included not to harass them during the maternal death audit.

