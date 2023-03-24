Home States Tamil Nadu

Two suspects in Krishnagiri murder case surrender

Two persons surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate Court IV in Salem on Thursday in connection with the murder of a youth in Krishnagiri recently.

Published: 24th March 2023 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two persons surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate Court IV in Salem on Thursday in connection with the murder of a youth in Krishnagiri recently. G Nagaraj (21) of Rayakottai and M Murali (20) of Gurumaraipalli are wanted in connection with the murder of Jagan who was hacked to death.

Magistrate Yuvaraj remanded them in judicial custody and they were lodged in Salem Central Prison.
C Jagan (25), a construction worker from Kittampatti was hacked by three persons in broad daylight on a service road linking Dharmapuri-Krishnagiri National Highways on Tuesday. He was killed allegedly for marrying S Saranya (21) amidst opposition from her family.

After executing the murder, Jagan’s father-in-law Shankar (43) surrendered before the Mahila Court in Krishnagiri. 

Comments

