Home States Tamil Nadu

Udangudi conservancy worker dies, family refuses to receive body seeking arrest of Panchayat officials

Sudalaimadan attempted suicide on March 16 allegedly after Ayesha and Babu hurled caste names at him. Though an FIR was registered against the two, they were not arrested yet.

Published: 24th March 2023 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Conservancy staff of Udangudi town panchayat intensified their protests on Thursday following the death of a fellow worker, Sudalaimadan (56), who attempted suicide. The family refused to accept the body, demanding the immediate arrest of former panchayat president Ayesha Kallasi, incumbent Hemera and panchayat executive officer Babu.

Sudalaimadan attempted suicide on March 16 allegedly after Ayesha and Babu hurled caste names at him. Though an FIR was registered against the two, they were not arrested yet. The conservancy worker died at Thoothukudi medical college hospital without responding to treatment in the wee hours of Thursday. The family members condemned the police for not arresting the two suspects despite booking them under sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocity) Act.

Further, they also urged the district police to invoke sections related to murder in the FIR and include president Hemera into the case. They also asked authorities to provide a job for Sudalaimadan's daughter, Uma Maheswari, who had sought a nursing job. "If at all a job is provided under compassionate grounds, it should be a nursing job and not a conservancy job. We will receive the body only after the accused are put behind bars," said Uma Maheshwari.

Activists under the banner 'Periyaria Unarvalargal iyakkam' demanded the state to provide `50 lakh as solatium to the family. Meanwhile, conservancy workers struck work and held a sit-in agitation at Udangudi town panchayat office seeking the arrest of the civic officials. District collector Dr K Senthil Raj and SP L Balaji Saravanan conducted talks with the protesters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udangudi town panchayat suicide arrest
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp