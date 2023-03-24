Udangudi conservancy worker dies, family refuses to receive body seeking arrest of Panchayat officials

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Conservancy staff of Udangudi town panchayat intensified their protests on Thursday following the death of a fellow worker, Sudalaimadan (56), who attempted suicide. The family refused to accept the body, demanding the immediate arrest of former panchayat president Ayesha Kallasi, incumbent Hemera and panchayat executive officer Babu.



Sudalaimadan attempted suicide on March 16 allegedly after Ayesha and Babu hurled caste names at him. Though an FIR was registered against the two, they were not arrested yet. The conservancy worker died at Thoothukudi medical college hospital without responding to treatment in the wee hours of Thursday. The family members condemned the police for not arresting the two suspects despite booking them under sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocity) Act.



Further, they also urged the district police to invoke sections related to murder in the FIR and include president Hemera into the case. They also asked authorities to provide a job for Sudalaimadan's daughter, Uma Maheswari, who had sought a nursing job. "If at all a job is provided under compassionate grounds, it should be a nursing job and not a conservancy job. We will receive the body only after the accused are put behind bars," said Uma Maheshwari.



Activists under the banner 'Periyaria Unarvalargal iyakkam' demanded the state to provide `50 lakh as solatium to the family. Meanwhile, conservancy workers struck work and held a sit-in agitation at Udangudi town panchayat office seeking the arrest of the civic officials. District collector Dr K Senthil Raj and SP L Balaji Saravanan conducted talks with the protesters.

