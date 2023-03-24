Home States Tamil Nadu

Umagine opens, minister Thangaraj promises 25 lakh IT jobs by ’30

The event  includes over 250 speakers across 130 plus sessions, and an exhibition featuring more than 150 exhibitors.

Published: 24th March 2023 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Mano Thangaraj with a few delegates after the inauguration of UMAGINE on Thursday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Umagine, one of the largest IT platform in the world and one of its kind in Asia, was inaugurated on Thursday with Tamil Nadu Information Technology  Minister Mano Thangaraj vowing to generate 25 lakh jobs in the IT sector by 2030. 

Speaking during the inaugural ceremony of the three-day event, the minister said the state is in talks with various multinational companies, including Google and Amazon, to set up offices in the proposed Tamil Nadu Tech Cities in Chennai, Coimbatore and Hosur, which were announced in the budget.

He said the work on the first two tech cities are already underway, with 150 acres earmarked in the IT corridor of Old Mahabalipuram Road, and 230 acres in  Hosur. Each tech city will feature a workspace, research and development facilities, innovation centres, recreational facilities and housing. The tech cities will also house centres of excellence dedicated to research and development.

The three-day event has more than 14,000 registrations with participation of delegates from across countries including consul generals from Australia, France, United  States, Israel, The Netherlands and Deputy High Commissioner from  Britain. Although Chief Minister MK Stalin did not attend the event, he made his presence felt by reading out a virtual message. The event includes over 250 speakers across 130 plus sessions, and an exhibition featuring more than 150 exhibitors.

Meanwhile, a high-profile 13-member delegation led by Stephen Dawson, Western Australia  Minister for Emergency Services, Innovation and the Digital Economy, is participating in the event. Australia is the ‘Innovation Partner’ for the  Umagine summit. It is learnt that Western Australia is signing a series of memorandums of understanding including the one on collaboration with  Tamil Nadu government’s ambitious iTNT Hub, aimed to spur innovation,  networking and bridging industry-academia. 

The MoU is signed with Western Australia Data Science Innovation Hub. Alex Jenkins,  director of WA Data Science Innovation Hub told TNIE the MoU will look into exchange between the start-ups and the technology skill demands that are required to keep these respective eco-systems going and also looking at joint projects respectively.

Nashid Chowdhury, Western Australian Investment and Trade Commissioner,  India-Gulf region, said a memorandum of understanding will also be signed with the Australian Space Company. Earlier, Australia’s Consul  General for South India, Sarah Kirlew said, “The recent Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement  (ECTA) provides an excellent platform to grow two-way trade and encourage businesses in both India and Australia.” 

Grace Lethlean, Chief Product Officer of ANDHealth,  Australia’s national digital health initiative, said Australia and  Tamil Nadu are exploring a range of collaborations in digital health. US  Consul General Judith Ravin highlighted the US-India initiative on  Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) which marks an important new chapter in cooperation as well as the ability and willingness to work together on cutting-edge technologies,  in Tamil Nadu and around the country. 

“The goal of iCET is to elevate and expand our strategic technology partnership and defense industrial cooperation between the governments, businesses, and academic institutions of our two countries,”  she said. Meanwhile, the event also saw the participation of a large number of youngsters, who were seen making enquiries at the stalls and attending the conferences.

