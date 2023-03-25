Ailing tailor's struggle ends as ration, health insurance cards issued to Perambalur collector

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: An ailing tailor’s five-year struggle for a ration card was put to an end on Thursday when the district collector, acting on the 42-year-old man’s petition, issued directions for the issuance of one. The man returned home with not only the ration card but also a smart card to avail of the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) for treatment.

S Arun of Thirumandurai has been living alone after his wife separated from him about five years ago. He has been working as a tailor in Tiruppur for the past five years. An asthma patient since childhood, Arun suffered a heart attack a week ago and was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruppur.

As doctors advised him to undergo angioplasty immediately, he tried to get it done by availing of CMCHIS. When he applied for it, Arun was asked for his ration card. With unsuccessful attempts over the past five years to secure one, owing to his being away in Tiruppur, he approached the district collector with a petition on Thursday evening.

Learning of Arun’s condition, Collector K Karpagam directed the officials concerned to act on his petition. To his surprise, Arun was issued a ration card and the health insurance card within an hour. An elated Arun said, "I do not visit Perambalur often as there is no one here. I was not able to even get a ration card due to this. Recently I suffered heart attack. I do not have enough money to avail of treatment.

Having no option, I approached the collector seeking ration and insurance cards. She solved my five-year-old problem in an hour and gave me life." Appreciating the officials concerned for acting swiftly on Arun’s petition, Collector Karpagam told TNIE, "As Arun works in Tiruppur, it is difficult for him to get the cards. Now knowing his health condition, immediate action was taken to issue them. With the insurance card, he can avail of treatment."

