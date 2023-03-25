Home States Tamil Nadu

Ailing tailor's struggle ends as ration, health insurance cards issued to Perambalur collector

The man returned home with not only the ration card but also a smart card to avail of the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) for treatment.

Published: 25th March 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Collector Karpagam handing over ration and CMCHIS cards to Arun | Express

Collector Karpagam handing over ration and CMCHIS cards to Arun | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: An ailing tailor’s five-year struggle for a ration card was put to an end on Thursday when the district collector, acting on the 42-year-old man’s petition, issued directions for the issuance of one. The man returned home with not only the ration card but also a smart card to avail of the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) for treatment.

S Arun of Thirumandurai has been living alone after his wife separated from him about five years ago. He has been working as a tailor in Tiruppur for the past five years. An asthma patient since childhood, Arun suffered a heart attack a week ago and was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruppur.

As doctors advised him to undergo angioplasty immediately, he tried to get it done by availing of CMCHIS. When he applied for it, Arun was asked for his ration card. With unsuccessful attempts over the past five years to secure one, owing to his being away in Tiruppur, he approached the district collector with a petition on Thursday evening.

Learning of Arun’s condition, Collector K Karpagam directed the officials concerned to act on his petition. To his surprise, Arun was issued a ration card and the health insurance card within an hour. An elated Arun said, "I do not visit Perambalur often as there is no one here. I was not able to even get a ration card due to this. Recently I suffered heart attack. I do not have enough money to avail of treatment.

Having no option, I approached the collector seeking ration and insurance cards. She solved my five-year-old problem in an hour and gave me life." Appreciating the officials concerned for acting swiftly on Arun’s petition, Collector Karpagam told TNIE, "As Arun works in Tiruppur, it is difficult for him to get the cards. Now knowing his health condition, immediate action was taken to issue them. With the insurance card, he can avail of treatment."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CMCHIS tailor ration card Collector K Karpagam
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp