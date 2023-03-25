Home States Tamil Nadu

Bikers wary of drip from train loo while using Avinashi road subway

Railway tracks run through the centre of the three-tiered Avinashi Road flyover. When traffic is at its worst, the underpass at the end is a huge help to drivers.

Published: 25th March 2023 07:29 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: More than a month has passed since Railways removed barrier plates beneath the railway tracks on the Avinashi road flyover as they had become worn out. But they are yet to be restored which results in waste from train toilets falling on motorists in the underpass.

Wary of the spillage, motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, stop ahead of the underpass whenever a train towards and from the Coimbatore railway station passes on the spot. As a result, the approach road on both sides of the underpass often resembles a level crossing with a long queue of vehicles blocking other road users.

K Muthukumar, an auto-rickshaw driver who uses the stretch regularly, said, “Iron sheets are fixed under the track to prevent sewage spill. But the sheets were removed a month ago. We have to be cautious of the sewage falling on us from trains. Whenever I pass through this, I fear waste will fall on the vehicle. Like me, many people wait until trains cross the area. A permanent solution should be found to this issue.”

N Mathivanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Coimbatore City, said he would take up the issue with railway officials as traffic comes to a standstill every time a train moves on the flyover.
P Sivalingam, additional divisional railway manager of Salem Division, said he would look into the issue immediately. He admitted it will be a big issue if anyone is affected by a sewage leak. “Before that, the problem should be fixed”, he said.

