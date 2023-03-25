BJP parliamentary board will take final call on ties in Tamil Nadu, says Annamalai

By Express News Service

MADURAI/TENKASI/CHENNAI: A day after his Delhi visit, BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday said there is no confusion in the party’s alliance. “The parliamentary board (of the party)’s decision is final. There is no difference of opinion between BJP and its allies,” he told reporters at the Madurai airport.

The statement gains significance as on Thursday Annamalai met union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi amidst reports that the Tamil Nadu unit of the party is not in favour of continuing the alliance with AIADMK. BJP sources said the party’s national president JP Nadda and national general secretary BL Santhosh were also present when Annamalai met Amit Shah.

Sources said Annamalai explained his recent remarks about the alliance strategy in Tamil Nadu to national leaders and said his aim was the growth of the BJP in the state. Listening to him, the leaders are said to have given a go-ahead for his ‘aggressive posture’, but advised him to take along all senior office bearers in his work.

It is also said the national leaders have briefed Annamalai about the complaints lodged against him by the state functionaries. A senior BJP functionary said the national leadership of BJP would be taking a decision on alliance in Tamil Nadu after the Karnataka Assembly elections.

In a public meeting later in the day at Tenkasi, Annamalai renewed his attack on DMK. He alleged that 27 DMK leaders are possessing `2.24 lakh crore-worth assets, which is 10 % of Tamil Nadu’s GDP and that he would release their names during the Tamil new year, April 14.

At Madurai airport, he said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification took place as per law. He also criticised the DMK government for sending back the same bill to ban online gambling for Governor’s approval without making the necessary changes.

