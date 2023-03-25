CCMC draws flak over slow pace of repair work on Mettupalayam road

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The snail’s pace of underground drainage (UGD) works, carried out by Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), on Mettupalayam Road near the Vadakovai junction triggers traffic congestion frequently on the National Highway.

The NH 181 connects Coimbatore with Gundlupet in Karnataka via Ooty and Gudalur. Popularly known as Mettupalayam (MTP) Road, it is one of the busiest roads in the city. A portion of the road, which comes under wards 69 and 71, caved in more than a week ago as the UGD pipes underneath got damaged. The civic body which took up the repair works is yet to fix it despite the repeated traffic congestion on the road.

V Balasubramaniam, a motorist from Saibaba Colony, said, “A huge hole appeared in the middle of the road a week ago and officials have not fixed it yet. They didn’t even bother to place barricades around the hole to avoid mishaps. Only after our complaint, officials have installed a couple now.”

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC city engineer Ilangovan said officials have been instructed to fix the problem as soon as possible. “We were waiting for the replacement pipelines to begin the work. The pipelines have reached now. As the traffic flow on the road is very high, we’ve planned to carry out the work during the night. Once the pipelines are replaced, we shall fix the road with bitumen,” he added.

CCMC commissioner M Prathap said the road will be fixed within a week.

