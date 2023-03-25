Home States Tamil Nadu

CCMC draws flak over slow pace of repair work on Mettupalayam road

The NH 181 connects Coimbatore with Gundlupet in Karnataka via Ooty and Gudalur. Popularly known as Mettupalayam (MTP) Road, it is one of the busiest roads in the city.

Published: 25th March 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC city engineer Ilangovan said officials have been instructed to fix the problem as soon as possible.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC city engineer Ilangovan said officials have been instructed to fix the problem as soon as possible.

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The snail’s pace of underground drainage (UGD) works, carried out by Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), on Mettupalayam Road near the Vadakovai junction triggers traffic congestion frequently on the National Highway.

The NH 181 connects Coimbatore with Gundlupet in Karnataka via Ooty and Gudalur. Popularly known as Mettupalayam (MTP) Road, it is one of the busiest roads in the city. A portion of the road, which comes under wards 69 and 71, caved in more than a week ago as the UGD pipes underneath got damaged. The civic body which took up the repair works is yet to fix it despite the repeated traffic congestion on the road.

V Balasubramaniam, a motorist from Saibaba Colony, said, “A huge hole appeared in the middle of the road a week ago and officials have not fixed it yet. They didn’t even bother to place barricades around the hole to avoid mishaps. Only after our complaint, officials have installed a couple now.”

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC city engineer Ilangovan said officials have been instructed to fix the problem as soon as possible. “We were waiting for the replacement pipelines to begin the work. The pipelines have reached now. As the traffic flow on the road is very high, we’ve planned to carry out the work during the night. Once the pipelines are replaced, we shall fix the road with bitumen,” he added.

CCMC commissioner M Prathap said the road will be fixed within a week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
underground drainage works CCMC Mettupalayam Road
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp