CM Stalin flays Rahul Gandhi ouster, calls it a fascist act

“It is now clear how much the BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi,” he said, adding the disqualification is the after-effect of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Published: 25th March 2023 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

A file photo of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of the DMK allies condemned the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP, and urged the authorities to revoke it “to protect democracy in India”.

Terming the disqualification as a fascist act that curtails the fundamental democratic rights, Stalin alleged the BJP-led government at the centre was waiting for an opportunity. “It is now clear how much the BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi,” he said, adding the disqualification is the after-effect of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Leaders of DMK allies including TNCC president KS Alagiri, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan and VCK leader D Ravikumar also condemned Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification and urged the democratic forces in the country to unite against it.

