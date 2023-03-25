CM Stalin flays Rahul Gandhi ouster, calls it a fascist act

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of the DMK allies condemned the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP, and urged the authorities to revoke it “to protect democracy in India”.

Terming the disqualification as a fascist act that curtails the fundamental democratic rights, Stalin alleged the BJP-led government at the centre was waiting for an opportunity. “It is now clear how much the BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi,” he said, adding the disqualification is the after-effect of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Leaders of DMK allies including TNCC president KS Alagiri, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan and VCK leader D Ravikumar also condemned Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification and urged the democratic forces in the country to unite against it.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of the DMK allies condemned the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP, and urged the authorities to revoke it “to protect democracy in India”. Terming the disqualification as a fascist act that curtails the fundamental democratic rights, Stalin alleged the BJP-led government at the centre was waiting for an opportunity. “It is now clear how much the BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi,” he said, adding the disqualification is the after-effect of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Leaders of DMK allies including TNCC president KS Alagiri, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan and VCK leader D Ravikumar also condemned Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification and urged the democratic forces in the country to unite against it.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });