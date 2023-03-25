Conservancy staff laid to rest at Udangudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Mortal remains of conservancy worker Sudalaimadan (56), who died by suicide after former Udangudi panchayat president Ayesha Kallasi and executive officer Babu allegedly hurled caste slurs at him, were laid to rest on Friday.

His family had agreed to receive the body from the hospital only after the district administration agreed to their demands of a government job for a family member and the dismissal of sitting town panchayat president Hemeira Ramez Fatima. Hemeira is the daughter-in-law of Ayesha, who is absconding now.



During a peace talk held in the presence of Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan, and Town Panchayat Assistant Director, the officials agreed to intensify the search for Ayesha and executive officer Babu. The duo allegedly called Sudalaimadan caste names and assigned him manual scavenging work.

The officials have also agreed to book Hemeira in the case and dismiss her from the post, as it has been confirmed through CCTV footage that the panchayat head was witness to the discrimination meted out to the 56-year-old and that she had allowed her family members to act on her behalf. While Babu has been suspended, no action has been taken yet against Hemeira.



The collector subsequently offered a Junior Assistant job at Sathankulam town panchayat office to Sudalaimadan's daughter Uma Maheswari. As sections of the SC/ST Act were invoked in the case, the district administration sanctioned Rs 12 lakh compensation for the family, and dispensed an immediate part payment of Rs 6 lakh. The officials have also agreed to register cases against those who defamed Sudalaimadan on social media platforms.



Meanwhile, Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru addressed the state assembly on Friday and said an FIR was registered over Sudalaimadan's death and the search is on to nab the absconding accused. "Based on his daughter's educational qualification, a job has been provided, and stringent measures will be taken to ensure that such discriminatory practices are not repeated in the future," he added.



Ayesha Kallasi, a former AIADMK district women wing secretary, served as town panchayat president during 2001-06 and 2011-16. In 2021, her daughter-in-law Hemeira was elected the town panchayat president, and within a month, Ayesha jumped ship to DMK. Residents claim that Hemeira was acting as a proxy for Ayesha, who had been signing official documents on behalf of the panchayat president. A complaint attached with evidence of these allegations, has been submitted to the collector.

THOOTHUKUDI: Mortal remains of conservancy worker Sudalaimadan (56), who died by suicide after former Udangudi panchayat president Ayesha Kallasi and executive officer Babu allegedly hurled caste slurs at him, were laid to rest on Friday. His family had agreed to receive the body from the hospital only after the district administration agreed to their demands of a government job for a family member and the dismissal of sitting town panchayat president Hemeira Ramez Fatima. Hemeira is the daughter-in-law of Ayesha, who is absconding now. During a peace talk held in the presence of Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan, and Town Panchayat Assistant Director, the officials agreed to intensify the search for Ayesha and executive officer Babu. The duo allegedly called Sudalaimadan caste names and assigned him manual scavenging work. The officials have also agreed to book Hemeira in the case and dismiss her from the post, as it has been confirmed through CCTV footage that the panchayat head was witness to the discrimination meted out to the 56-year-old and that she had allowed her family members to act on her behalf. While Babu has been suspended, no action has been taken yet against Hemeira. The collector subsequently offered a Junior Assistant job at Sathankulam town panchayat office to Sudalaimadan's daughter Uma Maheswari. As sections of the SC/ST Act were invoked in the case, the district administration sanctioned Rs 12 lakh compensation for the family, and dispensed an immediate part payment of Rs 6 lakh. The officials have also agreed to register cases against those who defamed Sudalaimadan on social media platforms. Meanwhile, Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru addressed the state assembly on Friday and said an FIR was registered over Sudalaimadan's death and the search is on to nab the absconding accused. "Based on his daughter's educational qualification, a job has been provided, and stringent measures will be taken to ensure that such discriminatory practices are not repeated in the future," he added. Ayesha Kallasi, a former AIADMK district women wing secretary, served as town panchayat president during 2001-06 and 2011-16. In 2021, her daughter-in-law Hemeira was elected the town panchayat president, and within a month, Ayesha jumped ship to DMK. Residents claim that Hemeira was acting as a proxy for Ayesha, who had been signing official documents on behalf of the panchayat president. A complaint attached with evidence of these allegations, has been submitted to the collector.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });