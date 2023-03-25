‘File report on temple land encrochment’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to file a reply to the allegations that the department has encroached upon a temple land to construct offices.

A special division bench consisting Justices R Mahadevan and PD Audikesavalu issued the direction while hearing petitions, filed by activist TR Ramesh, challenging the establishment of colleges by diverting temple funds and its misuse on Thursday. He sought the court to issue orders for auditing temple fund utilisation by employing auditors from other departments.

The temple funds must be spent for the purposes of the particular temple and the general fund should not be spent for litigation expenses. Such utilisation of the funds is illegal, he alleged. There is no transparency as the details of general fund usage are not made public, he further stated.

Ramesh also alleged, in an additional affidavit, that the department had encroached upon land belonging to the Tiruvanaikkaval temple, Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple and Tiruchendur Murugan temple and constructed offices of joint commissioners. Listening to his submissions, the judges directed the department authorities to file a reply within two weeks.

