Home States Tamil Nadu

‘File report on temple land encrochment’

He sought the court to issue orders for auditing temple fund utilisation by employing auditors from other departments.

Published: 25th March 2023 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court has directed Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to file a reply to the allegations that the department has encroached upon a temple land to construct offices.

A special division bench consisting Justices R Mahadevan and PD Audikesavalu issued the direction while hearing petitions, filed by activist TR Ramesh, challenging the establishment of colleges by diverting temple funds and its misuse on Thursday. He sought the court to issue orders for auditing temple fund utilisation by employing auditors from other departments.

The temple funds must be spent for the purposes of the particular temple and the general fund should not be spent for litigation expenses. Such utilisation of the funds is illegal, he alleged. There is no transparency as the details of general fund usage are not made public, he further stated. 

Ramesh also alleged, in an additional affidavit, that the department had encroached upon land belonging to the Tiruvanaikkaval temple, Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple and Tiruchendur Murugan temple and constructed offices of joint commissioners. Listening to his submissions, the judges directed the department authorities to file a reply within two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court HR&CE temple land encrochment
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp