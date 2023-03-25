Get set for proactive disaster handling in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Disaster Management Policy 2023, released on Friday by Chief Minister MK Stalin, will mainly focus on shifting from the existing approach of reactive relief to a proactive planning of mitigation and risk reduction. The government aims to develop a new culture of prevention, preparedness and quick response for managing disasters.

The policy gives a detailed action plan to make Tamil Nadu disaster-resilient by enhancing the capacity of all stakeholders to respond in a planned way and minimise loss of lives, livelihood, and economy. According to the plan, the State Emergency Operation Centre at Chennai will be upgraded as a state-of-the-art Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre and relocated to a new green building. The centre will engage experts from various fields and be equipped with dashboards for continuous monitoring of various risks. As per the policy, over 50 cyclones have battered the TN coast over the past century, posing a constant threat to people living in the coastal districts.

Besides, other frequent disasters in the state are floods, landslides, droughts, sea erosion and sea water incursion, heat waves, thunderstorms and lightning, industrial and chemical disasters, fire accidents and forest fires, and others. Among major disasters, the tsunami in 2004, with a death toll of 7,995, adversely affected people in many ways. The policy also noted that a few pockets of the state are vulnerable to earthquakes and fall in Zone II and III.

Early warning systems to be made accessible

The state is also vulnerable to health-related hazards, diseases such as chikungunya, dengue, Covid-19 and others. Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority will aim to make multihazard early warning systems accessible, and also focus on risk assessment, mapping and mitigation. Other key objectives include reducing the vulnerability through proper risk assessment mitigation, structuring for effective disaster management, and establishing a clear chain of command.

Focus areas of Disaster Management Policy

Replacing the existing reactive approach with a proactive one of mitigation and risk reduction

Developing a new culture of prevention, preparedness, through proper risk assessment and essential measures of risk mitigation

Increasing the availability and access to multi-hazard early warning systems, hazard vulnerability risk assessment and risk mapping, mainstreaming of disaster risk reduction into development plans, and multi-stakeholder participation are other objectives

The Disaster Management Plan gives a comprehensive action plan for various disasters including earthquakes, nuclear and radiological accidents, etc

State Emergency Operation Centre in Chennai will be upgraded as a state-of-the-art multihazard early warning centre and relocated to a new Green Building.

CHENNAI: The State Disaster Management Policy 2023, released on Friday by Chief Minister MK Stalin, will mainly focus on shifting from the existing approach of reactive relief to a proactive planning of mitigation and risk reduction. The government aims to develop a new culture of prevention, preparedness and quick response for managing disasters. The policy gives a detailed action plan to make Tamil Nadu disaster-resilient by enhancing the capacity of all stakeholders to respond in a planned way and minimise loss of lives, livelihood, and economy. According to the plan, the State Emergency Operation Centre at Chennai will be upgraded as a state-of-the-art Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre and relocated to a new green building. The centre will engage experts from various fields and be equipped with dashboards for continuous monitoring of various risks. As per the policy, over 50 cyclones have battered the TN coast over the past century, posing a constant threat to people living in the coastal districts. Besides, other frequent disasters in the state are floods, landslides, droughts, sea erosion and sea water incursion, heat waves, thunderstorms and lightning, industrial and chemical disasters, fire accidents and forest fires, and others. Among major disasters, the tsunami in 2004, with a death toll of 7,995, adversely affected people in many ways. The policy also noted that a few pockets of the state are vulnerable to earthquakes and fall in Zone II and III.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Early warning systems to be made accessible The state is also vulnerable to health-related hazards, diseases such as chikungunya, dengue, Covid-19 and others. Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority will aim to make multihazard early warning systems accessible, and also focus on risk assessment, mapping and mitigation. Other key objectives include reducing the vulnerability through proper risk assessment mitigation, structuring for effective disaster management, and establishing a clear chain of command. Focus areas of Disaster Management Policy Replacing the existing reactive approach with a proactive one of mitigation and risk reduction Developing a new culture of prevention, preparedness, through proper risk assessment and essential measures of risk mitigation Increasing the availability and access to multi-hazard early warning systems, hazard vulnerability risk assessment and risk mapping, mainstreaming of disaster risk reduction into development plans, and multi-stakeholder participation are other objectives The Disaster Management Plan gives a comprehensive action plan for various disasters including earthquakes, nuclear and radiological accidents, etc State Emergency Operation Centre in Chennai will be upgraded as a state-of-the-art multihazard early warning centre and relocated to a new Green Building.