Indian rocket boys looking for launch pad in western Australia

Multi-modal space ports being developed in Australia to test rockets manufactured globally

Published: 25th March 2023 05:59 AM

CHENNAI: In a bid to find solutions to the problems arising due to heavy aviation traffic, private rocket manufacturers in India are scouting for alternate testing sites. It is learnt that an Australian-based private space agency, with support from an Indian agency, is developing multi-modal spaceports in Western Australia to test rockets, not just manufactured in Chennai and Hyderabad, but also globally. 

Ram Kuppusamy, chief executive officer and founder of the Australian firm, Space Angel, told TNIE an Indian agency is providing technical guidance to set up multimodal spaceports in Western Australia. This comes after Chennai-based Agnikul Cosmos signed a memorandum of understanding with the company to test rockets at its spaceports, likely to come into operation from 2025.

According to Kuppusamy, the Indian agency will provide guidance for building space infrastructure such as launch complex, integration facility, communications such as radar, mission control systems, safety systems, ground stations, telemetry, general space exploration, research and development and elite services. 

“The total capital expenditure to build the infrastructure is worth $2 billion. The spaceports will be polar sun synchronised, which means the satellite travels from the north to south poles) and equatorial, flying along the line of the Earth’s equator,” he added.  

Kuppusamy said, “400 square kilometres of land will be solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. “Space Angel will be building a collaborative platform with Indian companies. “It will be a small home away from home for Indian spacecraft manufacturers as they can be a member of the spaceport ecosystem. We are also looking at hypersonics and kinetics-based launches, which is new.”  

Stating that the collaboration is to make the industry accessible for firms from other countries, Kuppusamy said they were keen to work with India as the country was a key player. The upcoming port will be the first ‘green’ spaceport, he added.

Space Angel’s executive director, global strategy, Kamrul Chaudhry, said,” While countries like the United Kingdom is ready to pump in money, India is the only country which is providing technical guidance.” He added that Space Angel will help launch rockets of other countries interested in launching rockets from Western Australia.

