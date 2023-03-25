Home States Tamil Nadu

Jamabandi held to renew licence of Kovai private schools

Seventy matriculation schools got immediate recognition renewal at the Jamabandi held in Ondipudur from March 22 to 24.

Published: 25th March 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Many parents are now preferring to send their children to government schools over private schools in Telangana.

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: To facilitate the recognition renewal of private schools, the district school education department has taken a new initiative of holding Jamabandi. Seventy matriculation schools got immediate recognition renewal at the Jamabandi held in Ondipudur from March 22 to 24.

District Educational Officer for private schools R Geetha told TNIE, “After Covid -19 situation, private school files such as getting an opening license, renewal of the private school recognition, etc were pending at the education offices. Apart from it, the files were at district education offices and the directorate of matriculation schools with officials not taking steps on it.”

“After the post of DEO for private schools was created, we faced difficulty to find how many schools were functioning without school recognition here. To regulate this, we organised a meeting with principals last month to know the status of renewal,” she said.

“Finally, we decided to conduct Jamabandi exclusively for school recognition. In the first phase, we conducted Jamabandi. We called all matriculation schools to take part. We checked files with the 274 schools whether schools have the renewal recognition certificate or not,” she said.

“On this, many private schools had the renewal recognition certificate. Some private schools which have all the necessary documents for the recognition renewal certificate did not get the renewal certificate as previous officers did not take steps on these files.

On this, we gave renewal certificates to 70 private schools in Jamabandi after checking all documents carefully. We found some private schools are functioning without renewal recognition as there are no certificates such as fire, sanitary, etc from the concerned department. We have given two months to solve their issue and to get the recognition renewal,” she said.    

Tamil Nadu private schools association president R Visalatchi welcomed the initiative.  A top officer from district school education told TNIE, “We will conduct Jamabandi to other board schools of CBSE, and ICSE schools to find out whether those schools got NOC from the state government or not. Because of this, some schools are unaware of getting NOC from the state government. Some schools are functioning without NOC. We have to regulate this. We will conduct Jamabandi for nursery and primary schools next month.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
private schools Jamabandi
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp