Jamabandi held to renew licence of Kovai private schools

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: To facilitate the recognition renewal of private schools, the district school education department has taken a new initiative of holding Jamabandi. Seventy matriculation schools got immediate recognition renewal at the Jamabandi held in Ondipudur from March 22 to 24.

District Educational Officer for private schools R Geetha told TNIE, “After Covid -19 situation, private school files such as getting an opening license, renewal of the private school recognition, etc were pending at the education offices. Apart from it, the files were at district education offices and the directorate of matriculation schools with officials not taking steps on it.”

“After the post of DEO for private schools was created, we faced difficulty to find how many schools were functioning without school recognition here. To regulate this, we organised a meeting with principals last month to know the status of renewal,” she said.

“Finally, we decided to conduct Jamabandi exclusively for school recognition. In the first phase, we conducted Jamabandi. We called all matriculation schools to take part. We checked files with the 274 schools whether schools have the renewal recognition certificate or not,” she said.

“On this, many private schools had the renewal recognition certificate. Some private schools which have all the necessary documents for the recognition renewal certificate did not get the renewal certificate as previous officers did not take steps on these files.

On this, we gave renewal certificates to 70 private schools in Jamabandi after checking all documents carefully. We found some private schools are functioning without renewal recognition as there are no certificates such as fire, sanitary, etc from the concerned department. We have given two months to solve their issue and to get the recognition renewal,” she said.

Tamil Nadu private schools association president R Visalatchi welcomed the initiative. A top officer from district school education told TNIE, “We will conduct Jamabandi to other board schools of CBSE, and ICSE schools to find out whether those schools got NOC from the state government or not. Because of this, some schools are unaware of getting NOC from the state government. Some schools are functioning without NOC. We have to regulate this. We will conduct Jamabandi for nursery and primary schools next month.”

