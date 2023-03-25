 Leo’s making video throws light on ‘bloody’ condition of spot workers

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

The makers of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film, Leo, have faced flak, after a video titled ‘The Crew Behind Leo’ was released on Thursday. The seven-minute video is a compilation of short bytes from spot workers like cooks, lightmen, electricians, costumers, among others, who speak about the harrowing weather conditions in Kashmir and how difficult it makes their jobs. The first schedule of the film reportedly lasted for close to two months, and throughout this period, the temperatures were brutally low, sometimes touching minus 20 degrees.

The workers in this video speak of toiling tirelessly and being estranged from their family. While one woman speaks of how numb her hands get when washing utensils, another talks about nosebleeds being a common occurrence.

While a section of the audience has called the gesture thoughtful, many others have condemned the move, questioning the motive of the video and whether the production was trying to use the suffering of workers to gain mileage.

Jagadish Palanisamy, the co-producer of Leo, told TNIE that the core idea of the video was to make the workers and their families proud. The question, however, remains whether the families of these workers would be able to derive any warmth or happiness out of seeing their loved ones speak of isolation and suffering. SS Lalit Kumar, the producer of Leo and the owner of 7 Screen Studio, clarifies that the workers were provided with all the required winter wear outfits and safety aids.

“From jackets and sweaters to socks and gloves, we ensured the crew was clothed appropriately for the weather.” Further, he claims to have made arrangements to keep them warm. “We also made arrangements for campfires in all shooting spots. They would take breaks and then return back to work,” he said. There is also the perennial question of whether these workers are paid enough for all the distress they undergo. Lalit shares that the production house pays even more than is stipulated by the payscale guidelines set by FEFSI.

The tribute video might be a misstep, but it has ended up creating a conversation around the conditions in which spot workers often function—a dialogue that will hopefully result in safer, more rewarding working spaces.

