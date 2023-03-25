Home States Tamil Nadu

Millet Mission welcome but what happened to implementation of earlier schemes, ask Tamil Nadu farmers

They also sought procurement of all millet varieties by the government directly and to supply them at fair price shops.

Yellow sorghum cultivation in Perambalur | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR/ARIYALUR/PUDUKKOTTAI: In its bid to promote millet cultivation, the state government in its agriculture budget earlier this week announced the Tamil Nadu Millet Mission at an outlay of Rs 82 crore. This has, however, failed to enthuse farmers in Perambalur, Ariyalur and Pudukkottai districts as they complained that several initiatives from last year itself were yet to take off.

They also sought procurement of all millet varieties by the government directly and to supply them at fair-price shops. While Perambalur, Ariyalur and Pudukkottai were millet-rich districts some twenty years ago, the Tamil Nadu government during last year’s agriculture budget announced the millet project comprising two millet zones. Perambalur and Ariyalur were among the 20 districts included in the project. This year, Pudukkottai was included in the project.

Further, measures like holding millet festivals, millet canteen establishment and prize money for farmers with the highest yield in the state were announced in this year’s agriculture budget to promote millet cultivation. All these have, however, failed to enthuse farmers. T Nallappan, a millet farmer from Perambalur, said, "Although Perambalur and Ariyalur were included in the project last year, no major initiatives have taken off in the millet fields so far. Even the minimum support price (MSP) has not been announced for millets. I have been cultivating millet (sorghum varieties) for more than seven years. Apart from setting aside some for household use I cultivate millets and sell them off to private traders."

"It is not enough to stop with raising awareness on millets but the government should procure them from the farmers directly at the right price and take steps to supply them through fair price shops. Only then will it reach everyone," he added. District farmers’ association president N Sengamuthu said, "During every budget, the government includes some districts in its millet project. The scheme, however, is yet to be implemented creatively and no steps have been taken to increase millet acreage. To increase it, the government should first announce the MSP for the varieties. Only then will the farmers come forward to cultivate millets."

Farmers Forum India state general secretary and organic farmer GS Dhanapathy from Pudukkottai said, "We are happy for Pudukkottai’s inclusion in the millet project. Everyone, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is talking about the International Year of Millets (IYoM) 2023. There, however, is no subsidy and fixed price for farmers to cultivate them. As millet is a low-water usage crop, it can be cultivated in all regions. As millet farming requires natural fertilisers, it should be ensured that it is available at no cost to the farmers through the municipality."

