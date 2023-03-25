Police cover increases manifold at Vengaivayal, four checkposts set up

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Police cover at Vengaivayal in the district increased manifold on Friday, complete with checkposts at all entrances to the village. While sources mentioned the move following an inquiry into the increased movement of members of several political and social outfits over the past few days, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vandita Pandey said security was enhanced to “maintain better law and order”.

As against the usual deployment of less than ten personnel, 66 from the Tamil Nadu special police and 30 from the district police have been posted at the village in two shifts. Besides, four police checkposts have been set up at the roads leading to Vengaivayal.

Sources from the police department said the move follows the increased movement of non-residents in the village. It may be noted that members of a political outfit last week tried to break the village overhead tank in which excreta was found dumped, in December last year.

They were caught by the local police and released later. On Wednesday, around 50 members of a religious outfit visited the village at night. Both events drew protests from caste Hindus of nearby Iraiyur. When contacted, SP Pandey told TNIE,

"The deployment of more police is just to maintain better law and order, public peace and to avoid any untoward incident. No other reasons can be attached to it." Meanwhile, the CB-CID, which is investigating the water contamination case, has so far held inquiries with 147 persons, sources said.

