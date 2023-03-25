Home States Tamil Nadu

Police cover increases manifold at Vengaivayal, four checkposts set up

Police cover at Vengaivayal in the district increased manifold on Friday, complete with checkposts at all entrances to the village.

Published: 25th March 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

cops, police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Police cover at Vengaivayal in the district increased manifold on Friday, complete with checkposts at all entrances to the village. While sources mentioned the move following an inquiry into the increased movement of members of several political and social outfits over the past few days, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vandita Pandey said security was enhanced to “maintain better law and order”.

As against the usual deployment of less than ten personnel, 66 from the Tamil Nadu special police and 30 from the district police have been posted at the village in two shifts. Besides, four police checkposts have been set up at the roads leading to Vengaivayal.

Sources from the police department said the move follows the increased movement of non-residents in the village. It may be noted that members of a political outfit last week tried to break the village overhead tank in which excreta was found dumped, in December last year.

They were caught by the local police and released later. On Wednesday, around 50 members of a religious outfit visited the village at night. Both events drew protests from caste Hindus of nearby Iraiyur. When contacted, SP Pandey told TNIE,

"The deployment of more police is just to maintain better law and order, public peace and to avoid any untoward incident. No other reasons can be attached to it." Meanwhile, the CB-CID, which is investigating the water contamination case, has so far held inquiries with 147 persons, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vengaivayal checkposts
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp