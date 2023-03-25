Puducherry seeks 2.3K crore grant for capital expenditure and rehabilitation centres  

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam urged the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to consider a grant of Rs 2,328 crore for strengthening capital infrastructure in Puducherry. From this, Rs 100 Crores will be utilised for establishing drug de-addiction centres.



Speaking at the regional conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security for the southern states and UTs chaired by Amit Shah in Bengaluru on Friday, Namassivayam said that there is a tenfold increase in the report of crimes under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the last five years in Puducherry. Drugs like SDMA are seized by the police and as many as 15 foreigners were also arrested by police under the NDPS Act.



In order to control the drug menace, a grant under the scheme Assistance to States for Narcotics Control with Rs 10.33 crore was sent to the Narcotics Control Bureau, New Delhi by the Puducherry government on July 5, 2022. He also said that the government has sanctioned six new forensic units — DNA, Cyber, Questioned Documents, Toxicology and Narcotics — in the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory. Additional infrastructure is being made in its premises to accommodate these units. The centre released Rs 3.39 crore for strengthening the RFSL under the Nirbhaya Scheme.



Operation Vidiyal launched in July 2021 to crack down the drug trafficking syndicate resulted in 90% increase in registration of such cases and 140% increase in arrests during 2022. An anti-narcotic squad was formed to curb drug trafficking and related crimes. A special anti-narcotic task force was formed under the direct supervision of IG.



An anti-narcotic cell was constituted in 36 educational institutions to have a check in the student community and neighbours to curb the menace. As this system saw good results, it is planned to set up cells in all government and private educational institutions to implement awareness programmes and keep a look on the crimes. A helpline number (112) and a WhatsApp number (9489205100) were earmarked to share information on the crime for further coordinated efforts.



Minister also urged Shah to consider the pending demands of the GOP for better capacity-building measures to eradicate the issue.

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam urged the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to consider a grant of Rs 2,328 crore for strengthening capital infrastructure in Puducherry. From this, Rs 100 Crores will be utilised for establishing drug de-addiction centres. Speaking at the regional conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security for the southern states and UTs chaired by Amit Shah in Bengaluru on Friday, Namassivayam said that there is a tenfold increase in the report of crimes under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the last five years in Puducherry. Drugs like SDMA are seized by the police and as many as 15 foreigners were also arrested by police under the NDPS Act. In order to control the drug menace, a grant under the scheme Assistance to States for Narcotics Control with Rs 10.33 crore was sent to the Narcotics Control Bureau, New Delhi by the Puducherry government on July 5, 2022. He also said that the government has sanctioned six new forensic units — DNA, Cyber, Questioned Documents, Toxicology and Narcotics — in the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory. Additional infrastructure is being made in its premises to accommodate these units. The centre released Rs 3.39 crore for strengthening the RFSL under the Nirbhaya Scheme. Operation Vidiyal launched in July 2021 to crack down the drug trafficking syndicate resulted in 90% increase in registration of such cases and 140% increase in arrests during 2022. An anti-narcotic squad was formed to curb drug trafficking and related crimes. A special anti-narcotic task force was formed under the direct supervision of IG. An anti-narcotic cell was constituted in 36 educational institutions to have a check in the student community and neighbours to curb the menace. As this system saw good results, it is planned to set up cells in all government and private educational institutions to implement awareness programmes and keep a look on the crimes. A helpline number (112) and a WhatsApp number (9489205100) were earmarked to share information on the crime for further coordinated efforts. Minister also urged Shah to consider the pending demands of the GOP for better capacity-building measures to eradicate the issue.