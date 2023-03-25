Puducherry to implement a comprehensive drinking water supply scheme this financial year

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Without affecting the groundwater table, a comprehensive drinking water supply scheme will be implemented during this financial year at an outlay of over Rs 500 crore, said Chief Minister N Rangasamy in the assembly on Friday.



Under the AFD scheme of the French government, borewells will be sunk on Thenpennair river bed and drinking water will be brought to the city through pipelines, said PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan. The government has given permission to construct 40 borewells in the first phase. At present, a team of consultants is appointed and they are working on a comprehensive plan from December 2022. The pipe laying work will begin in 2023-24.



As the wells from where water is extracted are in river beds, it will not affect the water table, said the CM adding that concerned MLAs should convince people of their respective constituencies to support the project. Both rural and urban people will benefit from this, he added.



The government is also planning to utilise surface water of tanks, ponds and rivers to augment water supply, he said. Though finance was allocated for utilising the Ousteri tank water it could not be implemented. This time only those tanks from which water can be drawn will be taken after exploring feasibility. Taking into account the depletion of groundwater, measures will be taken to create awareness among the public to use drinking water sparingly, said Lakshminarayanan.



The suggestions put forth by John Kumar (BJP) will be taken into consideration while devising the water management and supply scheme, said the CM.

