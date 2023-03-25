Revise GO for CAS promotions, college teachers reiterate demand to govt

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Two years after the state government issued a G.O. on the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotion for teachers working in government and aided colleges, over 2,000 teachers, who receive UGC-scale salaries, have urged Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy to release a revised G.O. to provide them an extension period for taking up refresher and orientation courses.



In July 2018, the UGC released guidelines for CAS promotion, allowing teachers seeking promotion, time till December of that year to take up refresher and orientation courses. It also permitted the teachers to follow either the UGC's 2010 or 2018 guidelines up to 2021 July. The Tamil Nadu government issued an order dated January 11, 2021, stating that it adopted the UGC regulations from April 1, 2020, and that the deadline for exercising the option was extended till March 31, 2023. But the G.O. had not extended the period for completing refresher and orientation courses.



On request of anonymity, an aided college teacher said though the teaching faculties had applied for refresher and orientation courses in 2018 based on UGC guidelines, the Director of Collegiate Education did not ratify the applications citing that the state government had not released any G.O. to implement the UGC guidelines. "Consequently, the college principals did not allow the teachers to attend the refresher and orientation courses. Making matters worse, the courses were barely held following the Covid-19 outbreak. So, the state government must extend the exemption provided by the UGC till December 2018, to December 2021," she reasoned.



Speaking to TNIE, an office bearer of the Joint Action Council (JAC), S Suresh, said they had already given a representation to the Director of Collegiate Education and the Higher Education Secretary raising this issue. "But no action has been taken yet. The All India Federation of Universities and College Teachers Organisation (AIFUCTO) passed a resolution to extend the period for taking up refresher and orientation courses for securing CAS promotion until December 31, 2022, during a conference held in Haryana. Instead of waiting for the UGC to extend the exemption period, the Tamil Nadu government should itself do it considering the welfare of teachers in the state," he added.



When contacted by TNIE, an official from the higher education department said the government had not yet taken a decision on the issue.

MADURAI: Two years after the state government issued a G.O. on the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotion for teachers working in government and aided colleges, over 2,000 teachers, who receive UGC-scale salaries, have urged Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy to release a revised G.O. to provide them an extension period for taking up refresher and orientation courses. In July 2018, the UGC released guidelines for CAS promotion, allowing teachers seeking promotion, time till December of that year to take up refresher and orientation courses. It also permitted the teachers to follow either the UGC's 2010 or 2018 guidelines up to 2021 July. The Tamil Nadu government issued an order dated January 11, 2021, stating that it adopted the UGC regulations from April 1, 2020, and that the deadline for exercising the option was extended till March 31, 2023. But the G.O. had not extended the period for completing refresher and orientation courses. On request of anonymity, an aided college teacher said though the teaching faculties had applied for refresher and orientation courses in 2018 based on UGC guidelines, the Director of Collegiate Education did not ratify the applications citing that the state government had not released any G.O. to implement the UGC guidelines. "Consequently, the college principals did not allow the teachers to attend the refresher and orientation courses. Making matters worse, the courses were barely held following the Covid-19 outbreak. So, the state government must extend the exemption provided by the UGC till December 2018, to December 2021," she reasoned. Speaking to TNIE, an office bearer of the Joint Action Council (JAC), S Suresh, said they had already given a representation to the Director of Collegiate Education and the Higher Education Secretary raising this issue. "But no action has been taken yet. The All India Federation of Universities and College Teachers Organisation (AIFUCTO) passed a resolution to extend the period for taking up refresher and orientation courses for securing CAS promotion until December 31, 2022, during a conference held in Haryana. Instead of waiting for the UGC to extend the exemption period, the Tamil Nadu government should itself do it considering the welfare of teachers in the state," he added. When contacted by TNIE, an official from the higher education department said the government had not yet taken a decision on the issue.