Road in Dharmapuri to be made four-lane

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Union minister Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced that the Salem - Tirupathur - Vaniyambadi road (NH 179 A) which covers a total length of 18 km will be constructed at the cost of Rs 170 crore. MP DNV S Senthilkumar said roads between A Pallipatti and Manajvadi will be upgraded in Dharmapuri as part of the project.

The road between A Pallipatti and Manajavadi is narrow which results in frequent traffic congestion. Under the new scheme, the road would be developed into a four-lane highway.  Speaking to TNIE, NHAI officials said, “The Salem - Vaniyambadi project aims to improve road connectivity with Chennai.

Works have already been undertaken in Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur and in Salem. This middle portion between A Pallipatti and Vaniyambadi which covers an area of 18 km is only a two-lane road and this area faces severe traffic congestion and traffic jams. The project will upgrade the existing two-lane road into a four-lane road.”

Dharmapuri MP DNV S Senthilkumar said the project will improve connectivity to Chennai and reduce travel time from Salem.

