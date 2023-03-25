Rocky terrain hampering leopard search operations

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: More than a week has passed since pug marks of a leopard were found at Uthiyur in Kangeyam and cameras installed. But the forest department has had no luck in spotting the animal. Sources said the rocky terrain and presence of hillocks provided an ideal hiding place for it.

Forest ranger (Kangayam-Dharapuram) P Dhanapal said, “For the past one week, we have been conducting operations to capture the leopard which has killed two sheep and a calf. We installed 25 cameras, three cages and drones in various locations of Uthiyur including Konganar temple in Uthiyur hill on March 16. Besides, we formed a team of 25 forest personnel to search and attempt to drive the animal from its hideout. But we are unable to locate the animal. “

“On March 22, the leopard killed the dog of a farmer in Kasikoundanpalayam. Forest officials inspected the village and confirmed the presence of the leopard using its pug marks.

On March 23, we analysed footage from all cameras, but the movement of animal was not recorded in a single camera. We suspect the leopard could be hiding in a cave in Uthiyur. Since Uthiyur is a rocky terrain spread over eight square kilometres, it is difficult to search for the animal. Besides, there are hundreds of cave formations in the area in which the animal could be hiding,” he added.

