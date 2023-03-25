Home States Tamil Nadu

Security beefed up in Kovai court a day after acid attack

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after acid was hurled at woman inside the Coimbatore Combined court complex, police on Friday increased security and screening of visitors at all five entrances of the court. Apart from judicial staff and judges, only litigants and lawyers would be allowed to enter the court complex. No one without a valid reason would be allowed inside the premises, police announced.

The Coimbatore Combined Court Complex has six entrances of which the Arts College road gate remains shut for several years. On Thursday after a man threw acid on his wife in the waiting hall in front of the Judicial Magistrate court I inside the court premises, lawyers and judicial staff demanded that police strengthen security in and around the court. On Friday, additional police personnel were deployed at all gates.  

A senior police officer said judicial officers, staff and lawyers can use all the entrances. “Litigants would be allowed only through the main and rear gates. We have requested the BAR association to advise lawyers to meet clients outside the court complex.”

“We have positioned a team of police at the main gate (fourth gate) on Arts college road and the back gate leads to Gopalapuram and they allow the litigants and clients after frisking. Totally there are 18 police personnel engaged in the work from 8.30 am to 6.30 pm,” the officer added.

He added there are enough CCTV cameras on the court premises.

