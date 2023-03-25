Single mother of two gets house patta, EB connection after collector's intervention

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Just two days after Sathyabama, a single mother of two children, from Manadu Thandapathu hamlet petitioned collector Dr K Senthil Raj during a grama sabha meeting at Nayinarpathu village, she was provided house patta, panchayat assessment and electricity connection on Friday.



In her petition, Sathyabama said since her husband had abandoned the family, she was struggling to raise her children with the meagre wages from MGNREGS work. She requested a house patta and electricity connection. Upon immediate instructions from the collector, Tiruchendur tahsildar Saminathan conducted inquiries and found that Sathyabama was not sanctioned power connection since the house had a joint patta in her grandfather's name.



On the same day, the tahsildar included Sathyabama's name on the patta document. "Panchayat assessment for providing property tax receipt needed for receiving electricity connection was served to the family on Thursday, and the power connection was installed at the house on Friday," Saminathan said.



The collector also disbursed `8,500 from the collector's discretion fund towards setting up the connection. The power connection was installed by TNEB Assistant Engineer Paramasivam, in the presence of VAO Venkatesan and Saminathan. The district administration has also taken steps to provide electricity connection for as many as 38 families residing on temple land.

