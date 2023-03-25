Startups to take Tamil Nadu’s trendsetter distinction to next level

Sivarajah Ramanathan By

Historically Tamil Nadu has been a trendsetter for modernisation. The findings of recent archaeological excavations carried out at Keezhadi on the banks of Vaigai River and at Sivakalai and Adichanallur on the banks of the Thamirabarani River are testaments to this. To this day, the state continues to be a leader in industries and contribution to the GDP of the country.

Startups, the new-age enterprises in the state providing novel products and solutions to a wide range of problems across sectors and geographies, will take this legacy to the next level. The Economic Survey of 2022-23 observes that, “Startups are being envisioned as the spine of Future India, as they encourage the youth to become job creators rather than job seekers.”

Time and again the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin has said that Startups will be instrumental in TN achieving its vision of a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030. Only a robust and inclusive startup ecosystem can bring about this transition. TN stands apart from most states and developed countries, where startups are concentrated in their capital cities, in encouraging and nurturing startup and innovation culture in every nook and cranny through regional hubs in Erode, Madurai and Tirunelveli and various other locations in the days to come.

The startup ecosystem is incomplete without stakeholders that include people from different walks of life at various capacities. The startup ecosystem is a network of interconnected resources that includes startups, aspirants, innovators, ideators, government, policy-makers, institutions, incubators, mentors, accelerators, investors, analysts and consumers.

Through StartupTN, the state government is taking strides to nurture the startup ecosystem to make the state the preferred destination, not only for startups but also for investors and other stakeholders. On one hand, we are creating an environment conducive to startups to soar. On the other hand, we are trying to bring back startups that relocated from the state in past years. Cost-effective plug-and-play facilities for startups graduating from incubators are among the essential support offered.

Among the other high-impact initiatives undertaken by StartupTN are taking entrepreneurship to every corner of the state and building ideas into startups; motivating students to take up entrepreneurship instead of employment; branding, launching and market access; protecting intellectual property and trademarks; incubation capacity building; opening doors to high net-worth individuals in the Tamil diaspora as angel investors and venture capitalists and provision of global market access. This is only the tip of the iceberg as we are tirelessly working towards making the startup ecosystem inclusive to all.

Among the landmark financial assistance extended by StartupTN are the Tamil Nadu Seed Fund, popularly known as TANSEED, that has benefited 84 startups in just 1.5 years. Through the first-of-its-kind Tamil Nadu SC/ST Startup Fund, the government has sanctioned Rs 30 crore to make equity investment and extend debt support to entrepreneurs from the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities. Investment to the tune of Rs 7.5 crore has been made in five startups through the fund. Process is underway to make investments of Rs 15 crore more over the next few days.

Recently the TN government announced special packages of assistance for green tech, women-led and rural impact startups. The packages include 50% increase in TANSEED to Rs 15 lakh, earmarking 25% of TANSEED for women-led startups - wherein women should have 75% stake in the company - and 10% of TANSEED for rural impact startups.

StartupTN as an ecosystem builder is working along with the ecosystem enablers to support startups as well as the stakeholders at different stages of the startup lifecycle. These sustained efforts have resulted in the number of DPIIT startups from the State that was 3,200 from 2016 to 2021 crossing 5,600 this month. The number since 2022 accounting for more than 42% of the total so far. TN has also climbed two bands in the States Startup Ranking by Startup India and emerged as a leader.

Chennai Startups crossed the USD 1 Billion funding mark in a year for the first time in 2022. Though Startups in the metros across India struggled to attract investors, Chennai Startups raised USD 1.5 Billion last year, which is 71 per cent more than 2021. This is testimony to the Government of Tamil Nadu’s tireless efforts to make the State an innovation-driven economy and a global Startup destination.

The vibrant StartupTN team is ready to extend all possible support to help startups realise their dreams to make Tamil Nadu an innovation and knowledge-based economy.

The ecosystem

The startup ecosystem is a network of interconnected resources that includes startups, aspirants, ideators, innovators, government, policy-makers, institutions, incubators, mentors, accelerators, investors, analysts and consumers

Footnote is a weekly column that discusses issues relating to Tamil Nadu

The author is the Mission Director & Chief Executive Officer of Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (StartupTN), the Government of Tamil Nadu’s nodal agency for Startups and Innovation

TN stands apart from most states and developed countries, where startups are concentrated in their capital cities, in encouraging and nurturing startup and innovation culture in every nook and cranny through regional hubs in Erode, Madurai and Tirunelveli and various other locations in the days to come. The startup ecosystem is incomplete without stakeholders that include people from different walks of life at various capacities. The startup ecosystem is a network of interconnected resources that includes startups, aspirants, innovators, ideators, government, policy-makers, institutions, incubators, mentors, accelerators, investors, analysts and consumers. Through StartupTN, the state government is taking strides to nurture the startup ecosystem to make the state the preferred destination, not only for startups but also for investors and other stakeholders. 