Take up work of translating 8.75 lakh judgments into Tamil: CJI urges Madras HC 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said a constitutional amendment is needed with regard to Article 348 of the Constitution in order to make Tamil the official language in the Madras High Court.

He was speaking at an event held here to mark the foundation-stone-laying ceremony for the additional court buildings in the district court campus and the inauguration of the district and sessions court and that of the court of the chief judicial magistrate at Mayiladuthurai. The event also saw the participation of Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister M K Stalin

CJI Chandrachud said the Supreme Court has started translating judgments into regional languages (52 such judgements have been translated into Tamil) and urged the state government and Chief Justice of Madras High Court to take up the mission of translating 8.76 lakh judgments in English into Tamil.

Claiming that he is aware of the language barrier, and crippling young lawyers in courts, Chandrachud requested the judges to encourage juniors. “The judges should help youngsters gain confidence in communication,” he said.

Citing the “abysmal” women-to-men ratio in the legal profession, Justice Chandrachud said, “Statistics inform us that for 50,000 male enrolments in Tamil Nadu, there are only 5,000 female enrolments. The legal profession is not an equal-opportunity provider for women, and the statistics are the same all over the country,” he said.

“Chambers are sceptical about recruiting young women advocates. The reason for that is not a lack of young talented women,” he said. “There is no lack of talented young women.”

He also said there is an urgent need for increasing the entry-level pay for junior lawyers. “The minimal pay will force the junior lawyers to take up other jobs to meet their expenses. These days youngsters are sharp, hardworking and hungry for work. This apart, we also have to give equal opportunity to women.

The CJI said the chief justice of Madras High Court has to take steps to establish creche facilities on court premises.

He said it is natural for bars to have issues with the functioning of court administrations. The bar association members should initiate steps for deliberation and discussion before launching a strike. “The office of CJI is always open to hearing genuine grievances,” he said and requested the Madras HC to increase the line spacing, and font size and to remove water markers from court orders.

(with inputs from PTI)

MADURAI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said a constitutional amendment is needed with regard to Article 348 of the Constitution in order to make Tamil the official language in the Madras High Court. He was speaking at an event held here to mark the foundation-stone-laying ceremony for the additional court buildings in the district court campus and the inauguration of the district and sessions court and that of the court of the chief judicial magistrate at Mayiladuthurai. The event also saw the participation of Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister M K Stalin CJI Chandrachud said the Supreme Court has started translating judgments into regional languages (52 such judgements have been translated into Tamil) and urged the state government and Chief Justice of Madras High Court to take up the mission of translating 8.76 lakh judgments in English into Tamil.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Claiming that he is aware of the language barrier, and crippling young lawyers in courts, Chandrachud requested the judges to encourage juniors. “The judges should help youngsters gain confidence in communication,” he said. Citing the “abysmal” women-to-men ratio in the legal profession, Justice Chandrachud said, “Statistics inform us that for 50,000 male enrolments in Tamil Nadu, there are only 5,000 female enrolments. The legal profession is not an equal-opportunity provider for women, and the statistics are the same all over the country,” he said. “Chambers are sceptical about recruiting young women advocates. The reason for that is not a lack of young talented women,” he said. “There is no lack of talented young women.” He also said there is an urgent need for increasing the entry-level pay for junior lawyers. “The minimal pay will force the junior lawyers to take up other jobs to meet their expenses. These days youngsters are sharp, hardworking and hungry for work. This apart, we also have to give equal opportunity to women. The CJI said the chief justice of Madras High Court has to take steps to establish creche facilities on court premises. He said it is natural for bars to have issues with the functioning of court administrations. The bar association members should initiate steps for deliberation and discussion before launching a strike. “The office of CJI is always open to hearing genuine grievances,” he said and requested the Madras HC to increase the line spacing, and font size and to remove water markers from court orders. (with inputs from PTI)