Tamil Nadu govt ‘softens’ stance on National Education Policy

He added, however, that states should be given freedom to follow their own education system.

Published: 25th March 2023 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In what is seen as softening of stance on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by the DMK-led government, Tamil Nadu higher education minister, K Ponmudy on Friday said the state is ready to adopt the “best things” in the policy. He added, however, that states should be given freedom to follow their own education system.

Speaking at the inaugural event of the national conference organised by the Education Promotion Society of India (EPSI) here, Ponmudy said, “Whatever best things are there in NEP, we are ready to adopt. But we should give freedom to states to follow their own system of education”.

While agreeing to certain provisions drafted in the NEP, Ponmudy highlighted points that Tamil Nadu opposes, like the three language policy and public examinations for students of Classes 3, 5, and 8. 

This statement assumes significance as Ponmudy is known for his strong criticism of the NEP. Be it taking a jibe at the ‘Hindi will fetch job’ claims by pointing out the pani puri sellers or, claiming that NEP will spike school dropout rate, Ponmudy has time and again expressed his opinions against the policy. In his speech on Friday, however, the minister took a detour from his earlier beliefs, supporting the need for an education system that connects states, at the same time not stripping them of their originality.

“We should have a common system, but also understand that every state has its own system of education, language, and a system of teaching,” he added. The minister urged AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) Chairman, TG Sitharam and national level educationalists present at the event to devise solutions. G Viswanathan, President of EPSI and founder of Vellore Institute of Technology, also said that the state and Centre should sit together and find a solution over the implementation of NEP.

It is to be noted that Union Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar, during his visit to Chennai in August last year had also reiterated that the Tamil Nadu government was not opposed to the National Education Policy; it only submitted its observation to the Centre.

Speaking at the event, Sitharam highlighted AICTE’s measures to promote technical education in regional languages, adding that NEP promotes research and Indian knowledge value system. Highlighting the declining popularity of engineering courses, on one hand, and the discipline’s necessity in nation building on the other, Sitharam said,

“To popularise core engineering courses, we have advised colleges to start minor programmes in emerging technologies to increase students’ employability courses. We can teach Internet of Things and Machine Learning to students of civil and mechanical engineering.

Besides, colleges have to put extra effort to partner with industries in the sector to ensure job placements.” Sitharam also urged colleges to inculcate critical thinking and problem solving attitudes within students. Other panel discussions were also held at the national level conference with the theme “Leveraging research, innovation and digital learning technologies for better educational inclusion.”

