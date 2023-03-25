Tangedco staff not happy with proposed 6 per cent wage hike, to take out rally

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dissatisfied with the 6 per cent increment proposed by the Tangedco board to its employees, members of various trade unions attached to the power utility decided to hold a rally next week to the secretariat in protest.

TNEB Engineers’ Association general secretary T Jayanthi told TNIE the old wage revision agreement expired on November 30, 2019, and the new agreement should have come into effect from December 1, 2019, but to no avail.

“It’s after a gap of three years that the power utility began talks on wage revision issue recently. During the discussion on Friday, the board informed all unions they proposed to provide a 6 per cent hike and weightage for those employees with 25 years of experience,” she said.

The engineers’ association urged the utility to provide three types of weightage with experience of 7, 14, and 21 years as many of the young employees will also get benefitted. “The power utility did not discuss new workloads or arrears. The board members informed them that the board will give the written proposal on Monday,” she said.

The association also objected to the outsourcing method as it may affect the organisation in the long run and may deprive opportunity to many youngsters.

CHENNAI: Dissatisfied with the 6 per cent increment proposed by the Tangedco board to its employees, members of various trade unions attached to the power utility decided to hold a rally next week to the secretariat in protest. TNEB Engineers’ Association general secretary T Jayanthi told TNIE the old wage revision agreement expired on November 30, 2019, and the new agreement should have come into effect from December 1, 2019, but to no avail. “It’s after a gap of three years that the power utility began talks on wage revision issue recently. During the discussion on Friday, the board informed all unions they proposed to provide a 6 per cent hike and weightage for those employees with 25 years of experience,” she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The engineers’ association urged the utility to provide three types of weightage with experience of 7, 14, and 21 years as many of the young employees will also get benefitted. “The power utility did not discuss new workloads or arrears. The board members informed them that the board will give the written proposal on Monday,” she said. The association also objected to the outsourcing method as it may affect the organisation in the long run and may deprive opportunity to many youngsters.