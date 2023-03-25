TNPL begins uprooting of invasive trees to counter ecological concerns

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The threat of invasive tree species has loomed large over Tamil Nadu for some time now. As per the latest estimates, over 3 lakh hectares of the state’s forests are plagued by invasive plants, resulting in ecological imbalance. Since the state forest department’s measures proved to be largely ineffective, the government has taken a major policy decision to allow Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL) to remove the invasive trees and use the wood for manufacturing paper. The drive, which started in January this year, is the biggest fight against invasive species till date.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to government, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department, told TNIE that based on economic feasibility, TNPL has shown interest to remove two out of seven prominent invasive tree species– Wattles and Senna spectabilis– in the state. As per rough government estimates, close to 42,000 hectares is invaded by these two species.

“To start with, TNPL is cutting and removing Senna spectabilis trees in Mudumalai and Satyamangalam tiger reserves. Shortly, orders will be issued to remove Wattle or Acacia as well. We will completely get rid of these two species probably in two years’ time,” Sahu said.

R Seenivasan, Chief General Manager (Plantation and R&D), said as many as 5,500 tonnes of Senna wood were retrieved from 120 hectares. “It is estimated that about 25,000 tonnes of Senna wood is present, of which we plan to retrieve 20,000 tonnes before onset of monsoon and the remaining will be cleared by next summer,” he said, admitting that Senna spectabilis is not the preferred wood for paper manufacturing.

Seenivasan said,” The wood is soft and has less cellulose content. It also starts to decay within 7 to 10 days. We undertook this work to help the forest department. Comparatively, wattle has more fibre cellulose content.” Stating that TNPL’s paper mills in Karur and Trichy use 10 lakh tonnes of wood--mainly eucalyptus, acacia and casuarina--from non-forestry sources, the official said senna wood will be mixed with other wood for paper manufacturing.

Eco-restoration

D Venkatesh, Field Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, told TNIE the removal work was being carried out in Singara and Masanagudi areas at present. “We are adopting passive restoration or natural regeneration methodology. We will observe the area closely for a year and see how the ecosystem is developing without any direct intervention. TNPL is not allowed to remove the trees with the roots. Trees will be cut close to the surface and will be debarked so as to ensure no fresh shoots develop,” he said.

As per the Tamil Nadu Policy on Invasive Alien Plant Species and Ecological Restoration of Habitats, accurate published estimates of area under invasive alien species across entire Tamil Nadu is presently unavailable. According to one estimate done by an expert committee constituted by the Madurai bench of the Madras high court, the area under invasive alien species is 2,68,100 hectares. In another estimate done by the forest department, the area affected is 3,18,041 hectares.

Forest officials said a remote sensing based estimation can ascertain the exact extent. “This can be used to estimate areas under invasion and prioritise restoration. A 2020 assessment highlights that 262 sq.kms (69%) of montane grasslands in Palani Hills and 180 sq.kms (58%) of montane grasslands in Nilgiris have been lost due to exotic trees and agricultural expansion,” they added.



