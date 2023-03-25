Tusker electrocuted to death near Poochiyur in Coimbatore

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In another incident, a tusker was electrocuted to death near the Kuruvamma temple in Poochiyur near Periyanaikenpalayam forest range in the early hours of Saturday.

According to forest sources, the incident happened when the animal rubbed his body on the cement electric post which led to the post falling over him along with the overhead live wire.

The incident occurred on a private patta land, not apt for cultivable use.

"The place is located at one km distance from Periyanaickenpalayam forest range and soon after the incident, we informed the TANGEDCO officials to disconnect the power supply to avoid untoward incidents to the other wildlife and locals, "said S Selvaraj Periyanaickenpalayam, forest range officer.

A team headed by Assistant conservator of forest is making arrangements for the postmortem.

This is the fifth elephant electrocuted to death in Tamil Nadu within a fortnight as four elephants died in Dharmapuri district. As a result, the Madras High Court on Thursday summoned the TANGEDCO (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) chairman and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) on April 19 to explain why low-lying power lines had not been removed despite court orders.

