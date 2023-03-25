Home States Tamil Nadu

Will ensure absentees of plus 2 language paper take supplementary exam: Minister Poyyamozhi

Minister Poyyamozhi explained said these students were declared all-pass and promoted from class 10 to 11 in 2020-2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi assured the assembly that measures will be taken to ensure that the students absent for Plus Two language paper will be able to take the supplementary examination. His statement comes after a call attention motion by members of various parties regarding the absence of approximately 50,000 students during the exam. The motion was brought by TVK, VCK, AIADMK, Congress and PMK members.

Minister Poyyamozhi explained said these students were declared all-pass and promoted from class 10 to 11 in 2020-2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Of the 8,85,051 students registered for the class 11 examination in 2021-2022, only 7,59,874 were promoted to the next class while 1,25,177 students either missed the examination or were not promoted.

The minister said to identify the absentees’ students meeting of the school management committee will be convened frequently, proper guidance will be given to the absentees and their parents to take up supplementary examination scheduled for July, awareness will be spread on toll-free number 14477 in case of any doubts over the supplementary examination. 

