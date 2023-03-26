Home States Tamil Nadu

Annual book fair back in TN's Perambalur after four-year hiatus, over one lakh books on display

The state government directive to hold book fairs in all districts and the collector’s efforts added to the push to bring back the fair, which had its first edition in 2012, this year.

By P Thiruselvam
PERAMBALUR: The annual book fair is back in the district after a four-year hiatus, offering over a lakh books through over 100 stalls set up at the Perambalur municipal ground. The 10-day fair till April 3 was inaugurated by Minister for Transport SS Sivasankar in the presence of Collector K Karpagam on Saturday.

With various factors, including paucity of funds, and not allowing the book fair to be held over the past four years, members of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association and activists submitted petitions to the Collectorate to resume it this year. The state government directive to hold book fairs in all districts and the collector’s efforts added to the push to bring back the fair, which had its first edition in 2012, this year.

The district administration in collaboration with Perambalur Makkal Panpattu Mandram has brought in several publishers to set up stalls, among which are those by the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation and Integrated Child Development Services. K Kalairaja, an activist from Perambalur said, "We submitted a petition with the Collectorate on October 17, 2022, for the book fair. We are happy that it is back now. Last year Perambalur secured the first position in the Class 12 board examination performance and second position in the Class 10 boards. The fair will help students get the books they require to prepare for competitive exams. The district administration should hence conduct it regularly."

M Akshaya, a college student from Perambalur, said, "Usually if we need a book we go to Tiruchy and buy. A variety of books are, however, available in the book fair itself. By holding the fair, students’ reading habits will improve." When enquired, Collector Karpagam said, "Reading is exercise for the soul like physical exercise is for the body. Reading habits can refresh the mind. We are hence hosting the book fair."

