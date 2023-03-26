Athikadavu-Avinashi water supply project complete: TN Housing Minister

By Express News Service

ERODE: TN Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy said in Erode on Saturday that all works in Athikadavu - Avinashi project have been completed. The minister inspected the flow of water to ponds under the project on Saturday evening.

In an event by the department of social welfare and women's rights in Erode, the minister gave away welfare assistance worth Rs 1.59 crore to 335 beneficiaries in the presence of Collector H Krishnanunni and other officials.

Speaking to reporters, Muthusamy said, "There are many ongoing projects in the district and funds have been allocated for other projects as well, works for which will begin soon. A study is being conducted to construct a flyover from Kalingarayan Home to Dindal. It is one of the main requirements of Erode."

"As for the Athikadavu - Avinashi project, all the works have been completed. Test runs have been conducted at all six pumping stations set up for the project. Water is flowing smoothly till the main pipeline, which is 106.8 km away. Defects were found at some places during the test run and fixed immediately. All pipelines and ponds have uninterrupted waterflow. The date for the implementation of the project will be announced soon after discussions with the Chief Minister," he said.

"As for the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal reconstruction plan, talks are ongoing with the farmers. Along with that, we also asked the opinions of the farmers and most farmers opposed it. Further steps on this project will be taken after the court's verdict on March 28," he said.

"The IT Park for Erode District will come up in the Government College of Engineering campus in Chithode, the works for which will start soon," he said.

Officials of Athikadavu - Avinashi project said, "This scheme is a long-standing demand of the people of Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts. The foundation stone of this project was laid on February 28, 2019 at Avinashi. The total estimate of the project is Rs 1,756.88 crore. In three districts, 1,045 ponds in dry areas have been planned to be filled with water in the first phase. The current test run will take a few weeks to complete. A total distance of 1,065 km of pipeline has been laid for this project."

