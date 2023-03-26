CM Stalin stresses TN’s commitment towards having proper judicial system

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Ensure social justice while appointing judges to High Courts and the Supreme Court, Chief Minister MK Stain urged Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Saturday. He also sought permission to use Tamil as a functional language at Madras High Court and the setting up of a Supreme Court Bench in Chennai.

Stressing the state government’s commitment towards having a proper judicial system in place, Stalin mentioned the G.O. passed to create 44 new courts and another G.O. passed for establishing separate courts for different categories, including finance.

Addressing the gathering earlier, Union Minister Rijiju said efforts must be made to ensure that the Indian Judiciary becomes an entirely paperless mechanism in the near future. “Pertaining to judicial infrastructure, Tamil Nadu fares better than many states in India. It is paramount that the government and the judiciary must jointly strive to resolve all issues. Within the centrally-sponsored schemes for judicial infrastructure, we have included toilets and smart rooms. Special attention is being given to ensure that the court complexes are safe places for women employees,” he added.

Justices of Supreme Court of India V Ramasubramanian and MM Sundresh, Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court T Raja, Justice R Mahadevan, State Law Minister S Regupathy, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy, and Advocate General of TN R Shunmugasundaram were present on the occasion.

‘Go paperless’

Union Minister Rijiju said efforts must be made to ensure that the Indian Judiciary becomes an entirely paperless mechanism in the near future

