Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin stresses TN’s commitment towards having proper judicial system

Addressing the gathering earlier, Union Minister Rijiju said efforts must be made to ensure that the Indian Judiciary becomes an entirely paperless mechanism in the near future.

Published: 26th March 2023 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at an event in Chennai. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Ensure social justice while appointing judges to High Courts and the Supreme Court, Chief Minister MK Stain urged Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Saturday. He also sought permission to use Tamil as a functional language at Madras High Court and the setting up of a Supreme Court Bench in Chennai.

Stressing the state government’s commitment towards having a proper judicial system in place, Stalin mentioned the G.O. passed to create 44 new courts and another G.O. passed for establishing separate courts for different categories, including finance.

Addressing the gathering earlier, Union Minister Rijiju said efforts must be made to ensure that the Indian Judiciary becomes an entirely paperless mechanism in the near future. “Pertaining to judicial infrastructure, Tamil Nadu fares better than many states in India. It is paramount that the government and the judiciary must jointly strive to resolve all issues. Within the centrally-sponsored schemes for judicial infrastructure, we have included toilets and smart rooms. Special attention is being given to ensure that the court complexes are safe places for women employees,” he added.

Justices of Supreme Court of India V Ramasubramanian and MM Sundresh, Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court T Raja, Justice R Mahadevan, State Law Minister S Regupathy, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy, and Advocate General of TN R Shunmugasundaram were present on the occasion.

‘Go paperless’

Union Minister Rijiju said efforts must be made to ensure that the Indian Judiciary becomes an entirely paperless mechanism in the near future

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stain Madras High Court Supreme Court Bench
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp