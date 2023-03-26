Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore corporation to get one more Deputy Commissioner

The Director of Municipal Administration and Water Supply P Ponniah issued an order on Friday transferring around 10 officials from various municipal corporations across the state.

Published: 26th March 2023 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Several municipal corporations across the state, including Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) have received a new Deputy Commissioner (DC) posting in addition to the existing DC posting.

Erode City Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sivakumar has been transferred and posted as the Deputy Commissioner of CCMC in the newly created post. The move comes after all corporations across the state were allotted an additional deputy commissioner by the government. With this, the 20-odd municipal corporations in Tamil Nadu will get an additional deputy commissioner to manage the workload and carry out the development project works efficiently.

The Director of Municipal Administration and Water Supply P Ponniah issued an order on Friday transferring around 10 officials from various municipal corporations across the state. Out of the 10, six have been transferred and posted to the newly created DC positions in addition to the existing ones in the municipal corporations.

Sources said that the field of work or the subject for the newly appointed additional DC is yet to be finalised and a final call will be made based on the directions from the CMA and the government.
“While the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has an additional commissioner, a joint commissioner, and two deputy commissioners with each one having a designated department of their own, several other corporations were demanding additional postings to sort out staff shortage and manage the workload of the existing employees. In view of this, the state government allotted additional DC postings for other corporations. However, the department that is likely to be allotted for the newly created postings is yet to be announced by the officials,” sources added.

